9 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 May, 2025 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Xabi Alonso quits German club before expected return to Real Madrid as coach

by
Xabi Alonso quits German club before expected return to Real Madrid as coach

FORMER Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso is set to return to the La Liga club as coach, after announcing on Friday that he’s quitting Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

Alonso, 43, is believed to have clinched a three-year deal with his ex-club to replace Carlo Ancelotti in what has been pretty much an ‘open secret’.

The former midfielder told a news conference that he’s moving on after a successful three-year spell in charge of the German side.

READ MORE:

LEVERKUSEN FAREWELL(Cordon Press image)

Alonso told reporters: “Why did I decide to leave? It’s about moments in football. Sometimes to choose the right one is the most difficult decision.”

“We have always had a very good communication with the club, it has been one of the reasons why last year I decided I want to stay. That has not changed this year, but the momentum is maybe different.”

During his time at the club, Alonso transformed Bayer Leverkusen from an underdog into a formidable force, winning two titles.

Alonso was also rumoured to be a contender for Bayern Munich vacancy last summer but chose to stay at Leverkusen.

Pressed on Friday about his impending return to Real Madrid, Alonso said it was ‘not time to talk about the future’.

“Once we feel that we have fulfilled our obligations on the last day will be moment for the next thing,” he added.

Carlo Ancelotti brought plenty to success during his second spell at Real including two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues .

The current campaign though has been disappointing with deadly rivals Barcelona leading La Liga by four points, but with an El Clasico clash to come this Sunday at the Nou Camp- a must win for Real Madrid.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: ‘Out of control’ Spanish tax office ‘targets hundreds of expats in unfair audits’ as Beckham Law war heats up

Latest from Lead

Go toTop