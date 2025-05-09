9 May, 2025
9 May, 2025 @ 17:45
·
1 min read

Tragedy in Marbella: Man, 60, dies after being electrocuted and falling into swimming pool 

by
A 60-year-old man was found lifeless in the swimming pool of a Marbella house on Wednesday morning and nothing could be done to revive him.

It happened after 12.50am, when the Andalucia emergency service received a call alerting that a man had been ‘electrocuted’ and fell into a private swimming pool on Calle Claveles.

Emergency services all rushed to the scene, who managed to drag the man out of the water to try and revive him, but they had no success. 

The body will undergo an autopsy at the Institute of Legal medicine to provide more details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

