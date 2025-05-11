Surprise surprise: 80% of Spaniards believe Spain’s courts favour politicians and rich people 

ALMOST 80% of Spaniards believe that courts are not always impartial in judicial processes involving political parties.

90% even think that politicians aren’t treated the same way as ordinary citizens, according to a study on the quality of democracy published by the Centre for Sociological Research.

Specifically, 78% of the people interviewed disagree with the statement that in judicial processes that affect political parties ‘Justice is always impartial’, while 89.8% maintain that Justice does not treat a politician the same as a normal citizen.

READ MORE: WATCH: Tunnel inferno kills lorry driver and closes key Costa Blanca road – Olive Press News Spain

Majority of Spaniards are unhappy with the current state of the country. (Photo: Pixabay)

In addition, 78.5% point out that justice does not act the same against a rich person as it does against a poor person.

More than half of all who participated in the study indicated that they are not happy with the current functioning of the Spanish democracy.

READ MORE: Weather warnings for Spain: Lightning storms and rain strike popular tourist spots – Olive Press News Spain

There’s also a specific question about the mechanisms against corruption that shows that 85% of participants think that Spain isn’t doing enough to fight it.

In the first study, carried out in 2007, the existence of sufficient anti-corruption measures was surveyed and 58.8% indicated that there were not enough (26 points less than now).

This study shows that many Spaniards are unhappy about how the country is run, with it seemingly being worse before the 2008 financial crisis.