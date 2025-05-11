11 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 May, 2025 @ 08:00
··
1 min read

Alcampo to close 25 supermarkets to ensure long-term future in Spain

by
Alcampo Supermarkets In Spain Will Use Uk's Ocado To Develop Its Online Sales Operations

THE French-owned Alcampo supermarket and hypermarket chain is shutting 25 stores in Spain after seeing a slight fall in sales last year.

The company said that a maximum of 710 employees would be affected.

The closures will revolve around its supermarkets and are likely to include some bought in 2023 from Dia when Alcampo acquired 235 outlets- some of which were unprofitable or in ‘poor’ locations.

READ MORE:

SMALLER OUTLET

Alcampo described the decision as part of a process to ensure its long-term sustainability.

In a statement, it said: “On this path of transformation, it is essential to recover the results and ensure sustainable growth in each and every one of the stores.”

“That is why Alcampo is implementing a workforce adjustment plan, a decision that, although difficult, is responsible and necessary,” it added.

It has not said which 25 locations have been ear-marked for closure but referred to changes at 125 establishments with size reductions for stores- including hypermarkets- as well as staff ‘adjustments’.

The CCOO trade union has released a list where changes to hypermarkets will take place- namely in Madrid, Castellon, Albacete, Sanlucar, Jerez and Sevilla.

Supermarkets set for change or closure are in Madrid, La Rioja, Cantabria, Navarra, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Galicia, Aragon, Asturias and the Basque Country.

Alcampo said it is carrying out renovation and modernisation of more than 60 stores, as well strengthening its online sales business.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Surprise surprise: 80% of Spaniards believe Spain’s courts favour politicians and rich people 

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop