Ryanair ordered to refund €147 hand luggage surcharges by court in Spain

A COURT in north-west Spain has ordered Ryanair to payback €147 in cabin luggage fees to a passenger who flew five times between 2019 and 2024.

The judge in Salamanca, Raquel Martinez Marco, ruled that ‘hand luggage is an indispensable part of a passenger journey and therefore cannot be subject to a supplementary fee’.

Her decision repeated a 2014 verdict by the EU High Court which also referred to hand luggage as indispensable for travellers.

It’s the latest victory for claimants going to court in Spain over luggage charges imposed by the budget Irish carrier.

The Salamanca challenge was brought against Ryanair by Yolanda Garrido Legarreta- a member of Spain’s Consumer Association, Facua.

Yolanda and her daughter travelled with the airline between March 2019 and March 2024.

On each occasion they had to pay a ‘priority boarding’ supplement so that they could take their cabin luggage with them- something the judge viewed as a ‘right’.

Ryanair never responded to a refund request from Yolanda and Facua, who took the matter to court.

Facua also filed a complaint with Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, which last November fined low cost airlines €179 million for hand luggage charges.

The biggest penalty of over €100 million went to Ryanair with all of the carriers launching an appeal.