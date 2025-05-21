Spain plans new €600m mega hospital for the Costa del Sol

A NEW mega hospital in Malaga, set to cost more than €600 million, has opened its tender process for construction. The build is estimated to take six years to complete.

“The new Málaga hospital is now a reality that cannot be reversed,” Regional Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs, Rocío Hernández said.

“This new hospital complex meets the healthcare needs of a province that continues to gain population.”

The hospital will be a vast building, featuring 815 rooms, an emergency area with 31 medical consultation rooms, eight nursing rooms, 61 observation beds, 80 ICU beds, and a surgical block with 48 operating rooms.

It will also have a dedicated outpatient area with 158 medical rooms and 38 nursing rooms, alongside a space dedicated to teaching and research.

Interested companies have until July 22 to submit their bids to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS).

READ MORE: Malaga hospital breaks record for the most kidney transplants performed in a year