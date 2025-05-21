21 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 May, 2025 @ 12:34
···
1 min read

Spain plans new €600m mega hospital for the Costa del Sol

by
Rendering of Malaga's new €600 million mega hospital.

A NEW mega hospital in Malaga, set to cost more than €600 million, has opened its tender process for construction. The build is estimated to take six years to complete.

“The new Málaga hospital is now a reality that cannot be reversed,” Regional Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs, Rocío Hernández said.

“This new hospital complex meets the healthcare needs of a province that continues to gain population.”

The hospital will be a vast building, featuring 815 rooms, an emergency area with 31 medical consultation rooms, eight nursing rooms, 61 observation beds, 80 ICU beds, and a surgical block with 48 operating rooms. 

It will also have a dedicated outpatient area with 158 medical rooms and 38 nursing rooms, alongside a space dedicated to teaching and research. 

Interested companies have until July 22 to submit their bids to the Andalusian Health Service (SAS).

READ MORE: Malaga hospital breaks record for the most kidney transplants performed in a year

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Outrage in Malaga as 84-year-old tenant and family are evicted from home despite ‘always paying rent’

Russia's dirty war comes to Spain as pro-Moscow Ukrainian is gunned down by Madrid school
Next Story

Russia’s dirty war comes to Spain: Pro-Moscow Ukrainian is gunned down outside exclusive Madrid school

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop