23 May, 2025
23 May, 2025
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Condado de Alhama with pool garage – € 97,000

Beautiful partly furnished first-floor apartment with stunning golf & mountain views A fantastic opportunity to own a partly furnished 2-bedroom first-floor apartment in a prime front-line golf location, offering uninterrupted views over the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and the breathtaking Sierra Espuña mountain range. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the comfort of your private south-west facing terrace. Key Features: Location: Penthouse Block 12 Orientation: South-West – sunshine from mid-morning to evening First Floor Corner Unit with extra privacy Lift access to all floors… See full property details

Penthouse

Condado de Alhama, Murcia

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 97,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

