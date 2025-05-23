2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Condado de Alhama with pool garage – € 97,000

Beautiful partly furnished first-floor apartment with stunning golf & mountain views A fantastic opportunity to own a partly furnished 2-bedroom first-floor apartment in a prime front-line golf location, offering uninterrupted views over the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and the breathtaking Sierra Espuña mountain range. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the comfort of your private south-west facing terrace. Key Features: Location: Penthouse Block 12 Orientation: South-West – sunshine from mid-morning to evening First Floor Corner Unit with extra privacy Lift access to all floors… See full property details

Penthouse

Condado de Alhama, Murcia

2 beds 1 baths

€ 97,000