Spain moves forward with higher Airbnb taxes and new 100% levy on non-EU property buyers

A BILL to increase tourist flat rental taxes in Spain which also features a new 100% levy on non-EU property buyers has been registered in Congress.

The PSOE socialist party group presented the first written draft of package on Thursday which features the wide-ranging housing reforms unveiled by Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, in January.

The bill seeks to promote ‘measures that enable access to housing, since we are facing one of the largest problems our society is currently confronted with’.

Earlier this year, Sanchez talked about ‘an excess of Airbnb and a lack of housing’.

House prices are continuing to rise as demand is exceeding supply.

In the first quarter of 2025, notaries reported that 14% of purchases came from non-Spaniards with that percentage far higher in areas like Alicante province.

The bill talks about consolidating housing as the fifth pillar of the Welfare State, guaranteeing the right to decent and adequate housing, and cutting down on speculators.

There are three main planks, namely more new housing to address the lack of supply estimated at up to 450,000 homes, limiting tourist properties and foreign buyers, and increase aid to vulnerable groups.

The proposed measures included VAT on tourist flat rentals being increased to 21% and the controversial property purchase tax of 100% for non-EU nationals and non-resident foreigners.

That initiative is aimed at reducing speculators and investors buying up properties and follows in the wake of Spain earlier this year abolishing the Golden Visa.

The tax would straight away double the final price but the bill will not affect entrepreneurs or professionals ‘exercising their economic activity’.

Financial penalties are also planned via income tax hikes for people who keep empty properties.