31 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
[ubermenu config_id="main" menu="66089"]
31 Mar, 2025 @ 17:30
··
1 min read

The Costa del Sol is home to the two towns where house prices are rising the most in Spain

by
The Costa del Sol is home to the two towns where house prices are rising the most in Spain

TWO areas of the Costa del Sol- Marbella and Velez Malaga- have topped Spain’s list of biggest house price increases for the first three months of 2025.

The figures have been compiled by IMIE Local Markets based on valuations carried out by appraisals firm Tinsa.

Velez Malaga came out top with a rise of 17.6% compared to the same quarter in 2024, followed by Marbella on 15.9%.

READ MORE:

Malaga province as a whole also leads the standings where families have to spend the most to buy a new or second-hand property, coming in 59% of household income.

The national average stands on 34.9% of income.

The report measures the percentage of disposable incomes that a family would have to spend to on the first mortgage instalment covering 80% of the value of an average home.

The statistics aim to show easy or hard it is for a household to buy their first property.

Following Malaga are the Balearic Islands (49.4%), Cadiz (43.9%), Madrid (43.1%), Alicante (38.9%), Sevilla (37.3%) and Barcelona (37%).

Head of Tinsa’s Research Service, Cristina Arias, said: “The areas in which purchase efforts are highest (above 45% of the disposable income of the average household) are concentrated in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Sevilla and Granada- all in Andalucia.”

The problem is especially worse in the capitals and metropolitan areas as well as tourist municipalities.

“These areas all have an issue of demand greater than available housing supply and, sometimes, where people have greater purchasing power than the average local household,” commented Arias.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

How Digital Platforms Are Revolutionising Entertainment in Spain

Spain's war on tourist apartments continues with new law set to come into effect this week
Next Story

Spain’s war on tourist apartments continues with new law set to come into effect this week

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop