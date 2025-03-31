The Costa del Sol is home to the two towns where house prices are rising the most in Spain

TWO areas of the Costa del Sol- Marbella and Velez Malaga- have topped Spain’s list of biggest house price increases for the first three months of 2025.

The figures have been compiled by IMIE Local Markets based on valuations carried out by appraisals firm Tinsa.

Velez Malaga came out top with a rise of 17.6% compared to the same quarter in 2024, followed by Marbella on 15.9%.

Malaga province as a whole also leads the standings where families have to spend the most to buy a new or second-hand property, coming in 59% of household income.

The national average stands on 34.9% of income.

The report measures the percentage of disposable incomes that a family would have to spend to on the first mortgage instalment covering 80% of the value of an average home.

The statistics aim to show easy or hard it is for a household to buy their first property.

Following Malaga are the Balearic Islands (49.4%), Cadiz (43.9%), Madrid (43.1%), Alicante (38.9%), Sevilla (37.3%) and Barcelona (37%).

Head of Tinsa’s Research Service, Cristina Arias, said: “The areas in which purchase efforts are highest (above 45% of the disposable income of the average household) are concentrated in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Sevilla and Granada- all in Andalucia.”

The problem is especially worse in the capitals and metropolitan areas as well as tourist municipalities.

“These areas all have an issue of demand greater than available housing supply and, sometimes, where people have greater purchasing power than the average local household,” commented Arias.