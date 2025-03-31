31 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
[ubermenu config_id="main" menu="66089"]
31 Mar, 2025 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

Spain’s war on tourist apartments continues with new law set to come into effect this week

by
Spain's war on tourist apartments continues with new law set to come into effect this week

COMMUNITY property owners associations will get a veto over homes being used for tourist accommodation from this Thursday.

This reverses the long-standing policy where tourist lets could be set up within apartment blocks with no permission required from neighbours.

In a change to the Horizontal Property Law, owners will need approval from the owners association besides needing to obtain a tourist license to legally charge rent.

READ MORE:

Spain’s Sevilla threatens to cut off water supply  to 5,000 illegal tourist flats
SEVILLA TOURISM PROTEST, JUNE 2024

Up to this week, a community could only retrospectively overturn the use of a property for tourism if they got a three-fifths majority at a meeting.

The law change makes it clear that ‘prior’ and ‘express’ authorisation will now be needed.

The president of Madrid’s Professional Association of Property Administrators, Julia Martinez Torres, told the El Mundo newspaper: “This regulation was necessary to avoid tensions in coexistence and this previous step is a step forward to approve or disapprove this economic activity in a residential building,”

Protests were held across several Spanish capitals last year over the uncontrolled rise in tourist apartments, many of which were unlicensed.

That has fuelled property price rises leading to a number of cities introducing or planning to implement moratoriums on any new licenses as well as clamping down on illegal lets.

Malaga’s mayor, Paco de la Torre last week announced a three-year ‘global moratorium’ on new tourist flat licenses in addition to restrictions introduced last year.

A fresh protest over ‘tourist saturation is scheduled to take place in Malaga on Saturday.

Barcelona meanwhile will stop issuing tourist accommodation licenses in 2028.

Coupled with the moratoriums are more inspections and bigger fines for transgressors as well as more extreme measures like cutting off utilities to unlicensed holiday flats.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Costa del Sol is home to the two towns where house prices are rising the most in Spain
Previous Story

The Costa del Sol is home to the two towns where house prices are rising the most in Spain

Next Story

‘My Airpods were stolen by a worker at Malaga airport – now I track my thief’s life and daily movements through Find My iPhone but I’m helpless to catch them’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop