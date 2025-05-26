26 May, 2025
26 May, 2025 @ 13:36
TOURIST APARTMENTS IN SPAIN: Are landlords in danger of being de-registered?

Does your tourist apartment have a seperate entrance?

THINKING of letting your Spanish property to holidaymakers? Beware. In Andalucia, some local councils are now revoking tourist licences, claiming properties breach local planning laws – particularly the PGOU (General Urban Planning Scheme).

In Cordoba, dozens of landlords have received letters cancelling their tourist licences. The town hall argues that these properties don’t meet PGOU standards, especially rules about ‘adequate access’ under Article 12.4.

This affects flats with shared entrances – common in Andalucia – and even renovated loft apartments.

Lawyers at Aguirre Donate Verastegui report a wave of over 50 families affected, and suggest the move is more about revenue than regulation.

Landlords can appeal within 10 days, which freezes the process. You can argue either your access is compliant, or that you’re exempt. If the council still proceeds, threatening legal action – especially if multiple landlords unite – can prompt them to back down.

The key, say lawyers, is organisation. By forming a Plataforma (pressure group), affected owners can push back effectively.

What’s happening in Cordoba could soon spread to other towns. If you receive a warning, act quickly – and don’t face it alone.

