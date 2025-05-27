Spain’s frenetic housing market sees double-digit jumps in transactions, mortgages – and prices

REAL estate activity in Spain increased by 11.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the Real Estate Activity Registry Index (IRAI).

This rate of change continues to represent an upward trend, but it also shows a slowdown compared to the last quarter.

Also, in previous years, there has been ‘significant growth’, such as in 2022.

This growth gradually decreased throughout 2023, due to a changing real estate market caused by shifting interest rates.

House prices have shot up compared to last quarter. (Photo: Cordon Press)

The current growth seen in the last quarter was mainly driven by a higher demand, with property sales rising by 19.4%, while mortgages saw an increase of 16.6%.

This also means that prices of real estate have gone up, more specifically with 1.76% since the last quarter of 2024.

Real estate activity even surpassed the last quarterly peak in 2007, just before the worldwide financial crisis.

All regions in Spain saw price increases in Andalucia, Aragon, Navarra and the Community of Valencia topping the charts.

This rebound comes in the context of a changing real estate cycle, following the impact of higher interest rates that had slowed the market during 2023.