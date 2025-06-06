Nuclear power plant in Spain temporarily shut down after ‘leak in cooling system’ identified

A TARRAGONA nuclear power plant has said an onsite incident does not endanger its staff, the nearby town or surrounding environment.

The Ascó I nuclear power plant shut down its unit on Thursday due to an increase in the levels of the internal drains of its containment area.

A spokesperson said: “it is not possible to access the area while operating at full power to determine its source.”

Once the plant has gone into what is known as hot standby, a thorough visual inspection will be conducted to understand the cause of the issue.

All important authorities have been notified.

