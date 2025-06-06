6 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jun, 2025 @ 15:00
·
1 min read

Nuclear power plant in Spain temporarily shut down after ‘leak in cooling system’ identified

by
nuclear plant e
The Ascó 1 nuclear plant in Tarragona has been temporarily shut down.

A TARRAGONA nuclear power plant has said an onsite incident does not endanger its staff, the nearby town or surrounding environment.

The Ascó I nuclear power plant shut down its unit on Thursday due to an increase in the levels of the internal drains of its containment area.

A spokesperson said: “it is not possible to access the area while operating at full power to determine its source.”

Once the plant has gone into what is known as hot standby, a thorough visual inspection will be conducted to understand the cause of the issue.

All important authorities have been notified.

READ MORE: Spain is urged to abandon plans to ditch nuclear power by 2035 amid rising economic and geopolitical pressures

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m certain they’ve found key evidence in Maddie search’ says former detective who worked alongside McCann family in 2007 Portugal search

Latest from Catalunya

Go toTop