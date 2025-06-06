Dangerous escaped mental patient from Belgium is recaptured at Costa Blanca hospital

A DANGEROUS Belgian fugitive who escaped from a psychiatric prison facility has been arrested in Alicante province.

The man, 48, had been admitted for reasons unknown to Denia Hospital and the Policia Nacional were informed about his presence.

Officers went to the facility to execute a European arrest and extradition warrant.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL ARREST

He was discharged into police custody after medics had treated him.

The man had been held indefinitely at a Belgian psychiatric prison since April 2018 for serious assault and the possession and use of a prohibited weapon.

It’s not been revealed how or when he was able to escape and make his way to Spain, or for how long he had been ‘on the run’.

His crimes were committed in the city of Tervuren in 2016 and 2017.

In one instance he attacked two people with a knife in an arcade gaming room after complaining that they were making too much noise.

He also hit his mother on two occasions when he was under the influence of alcohol.

The Belgian is now in the custody of the National Court who will process the extradition warrant.