OLIVE PRESS OPINION: A return to the dark days on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE chilling execution of two Scottish gangsters in Fuengirola last weekend marks a terrifying escalation in the violence plaguing the Costa del Sol.

Ross Monaghan and Eddie Lyons Jr, both linked to Glasgow’s notorious Lyons crime family, were gunned down outside Monaghan’s Irish Pub, sending shockwaves through this once-tranquil holiday hotspot.

For those familiar with the darker chapters of this region’s recent history, the events echo the infamous Kinahan-Hutch feud – a bloody Irish cartel war that turned the Costa del Sol into a war zone a decade ago. Back then, the sunny coastline became a battleground for rival mob families, with shootings and assassinations staged amid tourists and locals alike. The latest killings suggest a similar, dangerous pattern is unfolding once more.

The Scotland-based Lyons and Daniels families’ bitter feud, reportedly sparked by a failed £500,000 cocaine deal, has now spilled onto Spanish soil, drawing the Costa del Sol back into the crossfire of international organised crime. The fact that this hit was ordered days earlier in Scotland and carried out with cold precision on the Fuengirola seafront highlights the increasing brazenness of these gangs.

Local authorities and police unions are crying out for urgent reinforcements and better resources to combat the surge in violence. The region’s mayor has demanded elite anti-mafia units, warning that global crime networks are exploiting Spain’s lax enforcement and turning this tourist haven into a dangerous battleground.

Tourists and residents alike are right to fear for their safety. What was once a paradise of sun, sea, and relaxation is now haunted by the spectre of gang violence – a grim reminder that without swift action, history may tragically repeat itself on the Costa del Sol.