6 Jun, 2025
6 Jun, 2025 @ 10:54
OLIVE PRESS OPINION: A return to the dark days on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE chilling execution of two Scottish gangsters in Fuengirola last weekend marks a terrifying escalation in the violence plaguing the Costa del Sol.

Ross Monaghan and Eddie Lyons Jr, both linked to Glasgow’s notorious Lyons crime family, were gunned down outside Monaghan’s Irish Pub, sending shockwaves through this once-tranquil holiday hotspot.

For those familiar with the darker chapters of this region’s recent history, the events echo the infamous Kinahan-Hutch feud – a bloody Irish cartel war that turned the Costa del Sol into a war zone a decade ago. Back then, the sunny coastline became a battleground for rival mob families, with shootings and assassinations staged amid tourists and locals alike. The latest killings suggest a similar, dangerous pattern is unfolding once more.

The Scotland-based Lyons and Daniels families’ bitter feud, reportedly sparked by a failed £500,000 cocaine deal, has now spilled onto Spanish soil, drawing the Costa del Sol back into the crossfire of international organised crime. The fact that this hit was ordered days earlier in Scotland and carried out with cold precision on the Fuengirola seafront highlights the increasing brazenness of these gangs.

Local authorities and police unions are crying out for urgent reinforcements and better resources to combat the surge in violence. The region’s mayor has demanded elite anti-mafia units, warning that global crime networks are exploiting Spain’s lax enforcement and turning this tourist haven into a dangerous battleground.

Tourists and residents alike are right to fear for their safety. What was once a paradise of sun, sea, and relaxation is now haunted by the spectre of gang violence – a grim reminder that without swift action, history may tragically repeat itself on the Costa del Sol.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

