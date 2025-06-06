Eat, walk, discover: Jon Clarke takes an exciting tasting tour through the heart of Palma

YOU don’t really know a city until you’ve eaten your way through it. Palma, Mallorca’s buzzing capital, isn’t just a feast for the eyes with its Gothic spires and sea-salted breezes – it’s a place where every bite tells a story.

But like any city with a fast-moving culinary scene, finding the right places means digging deeper than TripAdvisor ratings.

That’s where the locals come in. Or in this case, two well-travelled expats – one Dutch, one German – who’ve swapped global festival planning for something far more delicious: curating immersive food tours that connect visitors directly with the heart of Palma’s kitchens.

Rather than following a script or handing out bland brochures, they spent three years eating, talking, testing, and refining – building relationships with chefs, bakers, and bartenders, and crafting a tour that feels more like a series of personal invitations than a commercial circuit.

The result is Food Tours Mallorca, a clever self-guided experience powered by a mobile web app that doesn’t require downloading anything.

Just bring your phone, your appetite, and a decent internet signal – and let the city serve itself to you, one delicious stop at a time.

Our journey began at Plaça del Mercat, a historic square that’s been a marketplace since Moorish times.

The app, with its intuitive map, shared the story of the square – founded in 1302 by King Jaume II – before directing us to one of Palma’s oldest bakeries.

The Forn del Teatre had been baking breads and pastries by hand for nearly a century until it was lovingly revived in 2010 by local food hero Tomeu Arbona. Now known as Fornet de la Soca, the bakery proudly displays vintage pans and baking trays alongside photos of its former owners – tributes to Mallorca’s culinary traditions.

Although not technically one of our four courses, the pastries were irresistible. I splurged on an empanada filled with red pepper and pork – worth every bit of the €4.50.

Our first official stop was a vermutería called La Rosa, a hidden gem up a side alley buzzing with life even at 5:15pm.

La Rosa



“We get the tourists in early and the Spaniards finishing late lunches,” laughed manager Carlos Fabiani, who’s opening a second location nearby.

With the hum of jazz and the relief of overhead fans, we perused the idea of bravas or oysters – until remembering that all food selections were pre-set. All we had to do was choose a drink and enjoy the ride.

A much-loved local tapas haunt, La Rosa is filled with vintage photos and specializes in gourmet tinned delicacies, jamón ibérico, and of course, vermouth.

They offer over a dozen varieties, including their house-made blend featuring six-plus local herbs – cardamom, rosemary, and orange peel among them – hand-foraged by owner Nacho Velasco from the nearby hills.

As if conjured, a white tin plate landed before us, piled with melt-in-your-mouth croquettes (two kinds) and anchovies with an ensaladilla kyiv.

Tempting as it was to linger, we pressed on – our map leading us to La Rambla.

Once the path of a local river, the leafy avenue was rerouted in 1403 after a devastating flood that claimed thousands of lives.

Now shaded and serene, the boulevard led us to what looked like a literal hole in the wall.

Cantina Panza is housed in an old merchant’s home, a winding warren of rooms with a tiny kitchen anchoring one end.

Unassuming in appearance but deeply atmospheric, the space focuses entirely on the food, crafted by two chefs – one being Fernando Arellano of two Michelin stars.

His partner, Argentinian chef Javier Gardonio, described their approach as ‘cooking from memory’, blending Spanish roots with French technique.

He grinned as he presented a standout dish: scallops stuffed with braised octopus in a rich fish sauce, finished with chives.

There we met Michelle, one of the co-founders of the tour, a warm and enthusiastic Dutch woman who shared how they’d built the concept.

Tours begin at 1pm and 5pm to suit both lunch and early dinner crowds, and the routes rotate to work around restaurant hours, boosting business during quieter times.

Being foodies themselves, they realised they were always discovering new places and chatting with chefs – why not turn that passion into curated tasting experiences?

And once guests had sampled these gems, the hope was they’d return for a full meal later in their trip.

A frisson of curiosity pulsed through the evening. What’s next? More traditional or ultra-modern? Could each stop keep topping the last? Ideal for couples, families, or anyone wanting a sure bet instead of a risky restaurant choice for their big night out, the tour kept delivering.

Next, we wandered into what seemed an average stone building on a nondescript street – only to discover a stunning 15th-century palace.

Now a five-star hotel, Concepció by Nobis, it’s home to the restaurant Xalest – which fittingly means ‘in a good mood’.

Xalest

Our main course? Pig’s cheeks (carrillera) served with corn purée, demi-glace, and crisp tortillas – comforting and beautifully spiced.

Restaurant manager Ali, originally from Casablanca, described the concept as ‘KM-zero Mediterranean fusion’ using hyper-local ingredients.

Chef Xema Alvarez, who won Palma’s prestigious TaPalma award and previously ran Catalina la Fina (a casualty of COVID), helms the kitchen.

Our final stop: Arlequin, a whimsical spot inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Here, dessert arrived inside a red gift box alongside a towering donut creation.

My colleague Charlie beamed over a decadent chocolate treat, while I devoured caramel cream-filled donuts garnished with raspberries.

Cocktails followed, capping the evening in style.

The tour, priced at €130 for two, departs multiple times daily and offers an unforgettable way to taste the city.

For more information, visit: www.foodtoursmallorca.com

