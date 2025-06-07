Where to find Spain’s ‘Red Sea’ of blooming poppies

THOUSANDS of red poppies are blooming across the Spanish province of Ciudad Real with Spring’s arrival.

The town of Socuéllamos, with about 12,000 residents, is surrounded by a vast horizon of poppy fields and is a must-visit on your June weekend getaway list.

Known as the ‘Red Sea of La Mancha’, the flowers completely fill your sight, especially around the town’s historic centre where you can see striking architecture like that of the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption.

Travel along the 21km long Case de la Torre Route, the Tinaja Route, or the Malagana Routes to see some of the best natural sites that Socuéllamos has to offer.

The La Mancha province town also has many vineyards, and is in fact, one of the birthplaces of Spanish wine, if you need any more incentive to visit.

This wine history goes as far back to the 1st century AD, with 15 wineries and more than 460,000 hectares of vineyards to visit for the perfect postcard photos.

