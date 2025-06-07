LIFE (AND DEATH) IN SPAIN: Michael Coy examines how funerary rites differ from those in the UK

DID you know that Spain’s constant good weather is attributable to an Atlantic Ocean patch of high air pressure?

It’s true.

We fall within the “Azores High”. Long may it continue!

We’re in June, with gorgeous blue skies above us, so let’s talk about death.

There are some interesting differences between the British and Spanish ways of death.

Lung cancer is much more prevalent in Spain (25,000 people a year die of it, compared to half that number in the UK). It’s almost certainly because of smoking.

Today, a lot of Spanish people still reach for their fag packet in the middle of a conversation. The Spanish idea of ‘cutting down’ is to switch from Marlboro to a cheaper brand, like Ducados.

Thirty years ago, EVERYBODY smoked. All the time. On trains, in lifts, in bed. And that is still showing up in the mortality statistics.

Another thing – the Spanish don’t feel our social embarrassment. When they hear that your Uncle George bought the farm last week, they simply say “Pesame mucho” (‘it weighs heavily on me’) and go on talking about the Barcelona match.

The Irish tradition of the ‘wake’ used to happen in Britain, too. People used to die at home, and family members would sit through the night, keeping “Death Watch” over granny, laid out on the kitchen table.

A very shy insect bores into the timbers of cottages. Its mating-call is a soft clicking noise, not normally audible. But in the wee hours, when you’re sitting alone with the body, you hear it.

That’s why it’s called the Death Watch Beetle.

They still have the custom in Spain, but now it takes place in the “Tanatorio” – the death house.

If a Spanish friend or neighbour passes, it is only polite to show up at the tanatorio, say “pesame mucho”, and spend an hour chatting with the other mourners.

British funerals often occur a week or even a fortnight after the person dies. We feel that relatives should be given time to make travel arrangements.

Spain is loyal to its Arabic past – the funeral happens the very next day. There is no refrigeration. The body has to be disposed of as fast as possible. No-one sees the haste as disrespectful.

Mourning, on the other hand, is more elaborate in Spain. It’s not as severe as it was 50 years ago, but you still see elderly widows who wear black every day – and will do so for the rest of their lives.

In Britain, we might invite someone who is suffering a bereavement to take a sympathy drink in the pub. Such an invitation would cause offence here. Mourners don’t go out and have fun.

If you go to a funeral, brace yourself for some surprises. Almost everyone is buried in a niche in the wall (a ‘nicho’) and cemetery workers might well show up while you’re standing there.

They’ve got a bucket of wet plaster, and they want to seal the grave before the lunch break. To us, it seems jarring that these workers chat together – but why shouldn’t they? This is their office space!

Also disconcerting is the way mourners burst into applause as the coffin passes – but it’s just their custom.

Spanish Funeral

All joy had fled these pinched, wintry alleys.

The sun had slouched away

to die somewhere alone,

like a poisoned cat.

Across the steep valley,

chestnut trees stood stoic and erect,

terracotta warriors, undecked,

their green bled out.

Damp was the only regular

that now attended the village church.

Plaster was bulbing out, like gout

or arthritic knuckles,

and paintings of rustic saints

were wrinkling out of their frames,

unloved, unnoticed, flecked

with fungus, freckle-frowned.

The coffin yawed and lurched,

coming out into the drizzle.

No-one’s buried in the ground

in Spain. They slot you in a wall.

We mourners, with murrains and galls,

and racking coughs and limps,

were huddled, waiting.

We saw them hoist the pall

to offer it to its slot.

I was appalled. What I got

was a glimpse, to my distress,

of something claustrophobically small,

so dismal, comfortless –

the interior of her “plot”,

that niche that’s waiting for us all.