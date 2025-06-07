3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar with pool garage – € 199,000

Your dream home awaits in San Pedro del Pinatar! Discover this beautifully presented 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offering the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and Mediterranean charm. With 100m² of thoughtfully designed living space, this fully furnished and equipped home is ready for you to move in and start enjoying the Costa Cálida lifestyle. Key features: 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light 2 modern bathrooms Fully furnished and equipped – just bring your suitcase! Air conditioning throughout for year-round comfort Private parking for convenience and security… See full property details

Semi-detached Villa

San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 199,000