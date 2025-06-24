24 Jun, 2025
24 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares – € 225,000

Looking for a 2 bedroom flat in a quiet urbanisation to live in? Look no further, here you have a ground floor corner flat with 2 bedrooms and 2 spacious bathrooms with windows, one of which is an en suite. The access to the flat is through a small garden of about 15 m2, in a beautiful environment, a real tropical park, with 2 nice swimming pools and a children playground, perfect for families with children. The kitchen is independent, the living-dining room leads to a terrace of a little more than 20 m2 with South orientation ensuring sun all afternoon. The enclosure is closed with parking… See full property details

Apartment

Casares, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 225,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares - € 225,000



