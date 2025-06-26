Real-life chicken run as poultry escape from cages after lorry crash in Valencia

A LORRY transporting poultry in cages crashed in Valencia province on Thursday, with an unspecified number of chickens and other fowl running away.

The driver, 41, was seriously injured and was taken by helicopter to Valencia’s La Fe Hospital.

The accident happened at around 6.30am on the CV-35 in the municipality of Calles.

The truck for unspecified reasons overturned and crashed into fall, with the poultry cages being flung open.

Fire crews from L’Eliana, Chiva, and Chelva were mobilised to deal with the incident at the access bridge to Calles from the CV-35.

Firefighters managed to free the driver, who had been trapped, with the task made harder by a lack of space and the injuries suffered by the victim.

Paramedics stabilised the man before his hospital transfer.

The fate and whereabouts of some of the poultry consignment is not known.

