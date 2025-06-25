Man confesses to double-murder ‘barbarity’ after stabbing wife and strangling young son in Spain

A MAN has been arrested for the murder of his wife and two-year-old son in Algemesi(Valencia province) on Wednesday.

The female victim was named as 43-year-old Alejandra Villegas- originally from Venezuela.

She had over a dozen stab wounds, with several in the neck, while her son, Samuel, had been strangled.

READ MORE:

ALGEMESI, AERIAL SHOT

Two ambulance crews were unable to revive either of the victims.

When police went round to the family home, the 34-year-old suspect, Colombian national, Leonardo David A.R. told them: “I have committed a barbarity.”

There was no previous record of recorded domestic violence which meant Alejandra’s name was not in the VioGen system to monitor potential abusers.

The Las Provincias newspaper said that authorities were called at around 6am by Alejandra’s grandmother to report a family argument.

The 67-year-old said that her son-in-law was trying to kill her daughter and that she always slept with a mobile phone because Alejandra had asked her to ‘in case something happened’.

Las Provincias spoke to Alejandra’s sister-in-law, Leidy, who was aware of ‘frequent’ abuse involving the couple with an incident just under three weeks ago.

“I didn’t want to report him in case he lost his temper,” she said.

In a statement, Algemesi City Council ‘deeply regretted the tragic murder of a resident and her son’,

It conveyed its ‘consternation, pain and revulsion at this terrible act of violence’.

It’s the second tragedy to hit Algemesi in less than a year, after the city was badly hit by the October 29 floods.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.