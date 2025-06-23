‘English-speaking’ woman found semi-naked in Valencia park after group sex assault

AN ‘ENGLISH-SPEAKING’ woman has told police that was the victim of sexual assault involving three men in Valencia.

The 21-year-old ‘non-Spaniard’ was discovered unconscious and semi-naked at 2am on Monday in a park close to the University of Valencia campus.

The area is frequented by many students, either those who rent flats nearby or those who travel from further afield to drink in local pubs or even in the parks.

A young Irish man found the victim in an undressed state lying next to a path.

He asked from help from two security guards who were patrolling the campus, with one of them covering her with a jacket.

Two Policia Nacional patrols and an ambulance crew arrived at the scene as the young victim gradually regained consciousness.

She told them in English that she had been sexually assaulted by three men.

The woman was disorientated and showed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A sexual assault protocol was launched by the police with the suspicion that she may have been given a chemical substance.

A full examination was scheduled to be carried out at a hospital in Valencia.

The Policia Nacional’s Family and Women’s Care Unit has taken over the reins of the investigation.