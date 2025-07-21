Heatwave will end with ‘below average’ temperatures this week in Valencia region

ABOVE average temperatures and heatwaves that have dominated the Valencian Community’s weather for almost two months are set to disappear this week.

Forecasters say that temperatures will start dropping over the next few days and by Friday will be below average for the time of year.

The welcome respite will also bring the possibility of mid-week rain.

Temperatura media en la Comunitat Valenciana desde el 1 de junio y previsión hasta el día 29. El jueves y viernes próximos, según la previsión, pueden ser los días más frescos desde principio de junio. pic.twitter.com/NrhdDuW4aR July 20, 2025

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) predicts that average temperatures will reach a pleasant value of 22C with highs around 28C.

The difference will also be noticeable at night following a succession of torrid evenings making sleeping difficult.

Temperature falls will start on Monday in Castellon and Valencia provinces but values will remain high in Alicante province where a yellow alert has been issued.

That’s been accompanied by warnings over forest fires.

Aemet said via social media: “The anomalous heat that we have been registering since the end of May is going to give us a break, and temperatures will drop, until they are clearly below the normal values at the end of July.”

Appreciable differences will start being felt in the second half of the week, with Thursday and Friday being the ‘coolest days in the Valencian Community since the beginning of June’.

Showers and storms will occur especially during Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning,

