VIDEO: One of Spain’s ‘Most Wanted’ criminals spent five years hiding in a shed without owners knowing he was there

ONE of Spain’s ‘Most Wanted’ criminals has been arrested- just days before the statute of limitations kicked in on July 31- after hiding in a Madrid area shed for five years, without the owners knowing he was there.

Alvaro PasquIn Mora, 32, was nicknamed as the ‘tattoo fugitive’ due to the large amount of ink on his body.

He was wanted on a sexual abuse charge committed in Madrid in 2017.

The Policia Nacional said citizen collaboration was essential to leading to his arrest after exhausting all other avenues of investigation.

He was placed on the ‘Most Wanted’ list to see if anybody came forward with information or tips as to where he was.

The detainee was found on Tuesday at 9am in a shed at the back of a house in the Colonia Jardín district of Madrid.

He apparently had not left the shed or interacted with anyone since 2020 when a judicial arrest warrant was imposed on him.

FUGITIVE LOOK, PRE-2020

The police said he remained hidden in the shed and had changed his appearance by growing long hair and dying it blonde.

He lived on the profits of online businesses and spent time watching movies and playing video games.

He made food delivery orders under a fake identity and had no contact with any friends or relatives- not even with the owners of the home where the shed was located.

The search for the fugitive stepped up a gear in recent weeks due to the July 31 arrest deadline.

