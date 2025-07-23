WATCH: Costa Blanca beach hogger caught on camera putting up umbrella at 5.36am

A TORREVIEJA beach goer has been videoed reserving a spot on the sand well before sunrise last Saturday.

One of the camera’s used by the local Proyecto Mastral weather monitoring team is located at the city’s Playa de Cura.

It caught the man arriving at 5.36am with an umbrella.

Four minutes later it had been erected along with two sun loungers placed on either side.

Proyecto Mastral said an identical incident was recorded at the same location last year.

It has been unable to confirm whether or not it was the same visitor but commented that he was securing his area as late-night revellers were walking home in the dark along the promenade.

Proyecto Mastral said a new record had been set after last year’s early appearance had been beaten by a few minutes.

Torrevieja, along with many other Costa Blanca municipalities, have bans on leaving beach furniture overnight with €150 fines for transgressors.

The aim is to ensure that sands are clear for late night or early morning beach cleaning teams.







