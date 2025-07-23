23 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jul, 2025 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

WATCH: Costa Blanca beach hogger caught on camera putting up umbrella at 5.36am

by
WATCH: Costa Blanca beach hogger caught on camera putting up umbrella at 5.36am

A TORREVIEJA beach goer has been videoed reserving a spot on the sand well before sunrise last Saturday.

One of the camera’s used by the local Proyecto Mastral weather monitoring team is located at the city’s Playa de Cura.

It caught the man arriving at 5.36am with an umbrella.

READ MORE:

Four minutes later it had been erected along with two sun loungers placed on either side.

Proyecto Mastral said an identical incident was recorded at the same location last year.

It has been unable to confirm whether or not it was the same visitor but commented that he was securing his area as late-night revellers were walking home in the dark along the promenade.

Proyecto Mastral said a new record had been set after last year’s early appearance had been beaten by a few minutes.

Torrevieja, along with many other Costa Blanca municipalities, have bans on leaving beach furniture overnight with €150 fines for transgressors.

The aim is to ensure that sands are clear for late night or early morning beach cleaning teams.


Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Shell Wikipedia
Previous Story

Brit hit with €1,195 bill to top up electric car in Spain – and Shell won’t answer

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop