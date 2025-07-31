31 Jul, 2025
31 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sitges – € 490,000

by
This excellent property is located in one of the most peaceful and exclusive residential areas of Sitges, perfect for families or those seeking a second home near the sea. With a built area of 110 m2, the apartment stands out for its functional layout and large terrace, ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean climate, dining outdoors, or simply relaxing with open views. The spacious living-dining room is filled with natural light thanks to its large windows and has direct access to the terrace, creating a bright, open space connected to the outdoors all day long. The property includes three… See full property details

Apartment

Sitges, Barcelona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 490,000

