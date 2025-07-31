31 Jul, 2025
31 Jul, 2025 @ 13:18
1 min read

Spain braces for ‘Eclipse Apocalypse’ with THREE solar events in three years

Solar eclipse will be visible from Spain this weekend - here’s all you need to know

SPANISH health authorities are preparing for what scientists are calling a once-in-a-lifetime celestial spectacle – a trilogy of solar eclipses in just three years, with two of them being total blackouts of the sun.

The first will hit on August 12, 2026, and the second on August 2, 2027 – both total eclipses, and both with Spain smack bang in the best viewing zone in Europe.

A third partial eclipse follows on January 26, 2028, ending its path right over the Iberian Peninsula.

Stargazers across the continent are already gearing up for the rare phenomenon, and a website has been launched pinpointing exactly where and when to catch the best view. The 2026 eclipse will plunge parts of northern Spain into total darkness, while the 2027 event will do the same in the south – with Andalucia set to become ground zero for cosmic tourism.

Spanish officials are so concerned about the potential influx of eclipse-chasers – possibly in the hundreds of thousands – they’ve formed a government taskforce involving 13 ministries to stop the event from turning into a logistical nightmare.

They’re bracing for transport chaos, hotel shortages, and even fuel scarcity in rural areas expected to be packed with eager sky-watchers. And with the eclipses set to occur during the scorching summer months, there’s also a major worry over heatstroke, wildfires, and a spike in road accidents.

Spain isn’t taking any chances – especially after the US faced similar problems during its 2017 and 2024 eclipses. Fatal car crashes spiked during the 2017 event, and some American states had to declare states of emergency ahead of the 2024 one.

On top of that, health officials are warning about the very real danger of eye damage. Looking directly at the sun – even during an eclipse – without special certified glasses can cause permanent blindness.

A year-long public awareness campaign is now underway, with authorities urging the public to get their hands on official eclipse glasses only – not cheap knock-offs – before the mad dash begins.

One thing’s for sure: for millions of Brits, Spaniards, and global travellers alike, this three-year celestial rollercoaster is set to be a dazzling, dangerous, and unforgettable ride.

