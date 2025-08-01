Electricity bills in Spain rise to their highest level since February

THE consequences of the April 28 power blackout are still being felt in Spain with electricity bills rising by 14% in July.

Extra gas has been used to produce electricity to maintain the national grid following the outage.

The consumer group Facua says last month’s charges were at their highest rate since February based on an average user on a regulated tariff.

It meant bills in July averaged at €81.22- €9.95 more than a year ago and €1.81 higher than in June.

The lowest July charge in recent years was in 2020 with an average of €62.67.

In context, bills are much than three years ago due to the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which saw average prices soar to €142.40.

Facua said that in the wake of the April blackout, a larger amount of gas has been used to produce power while electricity generated by renewable sources fell.

There’s also been a worldwide increase in fuel prices due to the situation in the Middle East.

As for Friday, figures from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) show the wholesale price of a megawatt hour at €64.79- up by 0.5% on Thursday.

