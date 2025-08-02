Scorching temperatures return as new heatwave lands this Sunday in Spain

A NEW heatwave will hit large parts of Spain from Sunday according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet)

The forecaster warns that temperatures will be well above normal for early August with highs getting above 42C in some areas.

The latest heatwave is expected to last until at least next Wednesday.

?? ACTUALIZACIÓN | Aviso especial por ola de calor.



? Las altas temperaturas se prolongarán, hasta al menos, el próximo jueves.



? Afectará a toda la Península, aunque en el Cantábrico no será un calor tan persistente.



+ info ?https://t.co/48Lsr8QC4f pic.twitter.com/NG49Raej34 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 1, 2025

An Atlantic anticyclone will stretch towards the Cantabrian area while an isolated depression will remain stationary in the south-west of the Iberian Peninsula will combine to channel a mass of warm and dry air from North Africa.

The highest temperatures will be in central and south-west Spain.

From Sunday, values will exceed 38C in areas such as Extremadura and western Andalucia.

In the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys, highs could surpass 42C.

The hottest day is expected to be on Monday with the heatwave stretching to northern Spain.

As seen in previous such episodes in June and July, some areas might not see night-time temperatures drop below 25C.

Aemet says its not certain how long the new heatwave will last but there are some indications of temperatures falling in some parts of Spain from Wednesday.

Nevertheless, it is likely that extreme heat will continue until at least that day in southern areas.

