Bad news for holidaymakers as Ryanair baggage handlers announce strike across Spain until end of 2025

HOLIDAYMAKERS visiting Spain this summer could face serious disruption after baggage handlers used by low-cost airline Ryanair announced a strike that could last until the end of the year.

Over 3,000 workers for Azul Handling belonging to the General Workers’ Union (UGT) will stage a walkout from August 15 in protest against alleged ‘abuse of overtime’, a ‘lack of stable job creation’ and disagreements over the allocation of bonuses.

They claim some employees are sanctioned with up to 36 days of no employment or pay if they refuse to work overtime, citing a culture of ‘imposition and coercion’.

The strike will impact every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of 2025 with workers downing tools between 5am and 9am, 12pm and 3pm, and 9pm and midnight.

The industrial action will cause disruption at all twelve of Ryanair’s bases in Spain: Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Sevilla, Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Girona, Tenerife South, Lanzarote and Santiago.

The industrial action will impact twelve airports across Spain, including Madrid-Barajas. Credit: Cordon Press

“UGT regrets having to go to these extremes and all the damages that may occur, for which the direct responsibility will be solely and exclusively the company and its reckless action towards the workforce,” the trade union said in a statement.

One union leader claimed Azul Handling maintains ‘a strategy of precariousness and pressure on the workforce that violates basic labour rights and systematically ignores union demands’.

Union bosses are demanding Azul Handling to withdraw sanctions against employees, comply with the opinions of the Joint Commission of the Sectoral Agreement on pay bonuses and immediately open a real negotiation process to improve the working conditions of its more than 3,000 employees across Spain.

However, Ryanair have sought to calm nerves among holidaymakers and frequent travellers, saying in a statement: “Ryanair does not expect any disruption to our operation as a result of these third-party handling strikes in Spain.”

In June, hundreds of flights were cancelled in Spain, leaving thousands of holidaymakers stranded after easyJet cabin crew launched a walkout in protest against low wages.

