Rafael Nadal’s long-time tennis mentor joins Emma Raducanu’s coaching team

AHEAD of this month’s US Open, the Spanish tennis player’s former coach, Francisco Roig, has joined Emma Raducanu’s team on a full-time basis.

The British no.1 has worked with Mark Petchey on an informal basis since March, but his but his television commitments have prevented him from becoming Raducanu’s full-time coach.

Roig agreed a contract until the end of 2025 following a trial period after the 22-year-old’s stint at Wimbledon, who went out in round three after a straight-sets loss against Aryna Sabalenka.

This was followed by a semi-final appearance at the Cincinnati Open in the last week of July, but Anna Kalinskaya proved too strong. Kalinskaya later lost the final to Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu hopes to be seeded at the US Open later this month, where top players are separated from the draw so they will not meet in early rounds of a tournament.

There are 32 seeds in Grand Slam tournaments that are announced just prior the draws being made. The 22-year-old is currently ranked 33rd in the world by WTA Tour.

Spanish coach Francisco Roig worked alongside Toni Nadal for much of Rafael Nadal’s 22-time grand slam champion’s career and more recently coached Matteo Berrettini, a former world No. 6.

Before the US Open begins on August 24, Raducanu set to play a mixed doubles standalone event on the hardcourts with world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz as one of six wildcard pairings.

