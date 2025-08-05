5 Aug, 2025
5 Aug, 2025 @ 14:11
1 min read

Police fined €16K for filming ill man defecating by the road and sharing it on WhatsApp

by

THREE Malaga cops have landed their force with a €16,000 bill after secretly filming a man taking a roadside poo – and sharing the video on WhatsApp.

The man had been pulled over around 4.45am in the La Rosaleda area back in December 2022 for jumping a red light. He told the Policia Local officers he was feeling ill and asked to nip behind a bush for an emergency toilet stop.

What he didn’t know was that the officers were recording the whole thing – and that the clip would later do the rounds on social media and land right in the laps of his co-workers, who reportedly mocked and laughed at him.

Now, after nearly three years and a full investigation, the Andalucian regional authorities have ruled the officers caused the man ‘psychological and moral damage’ by filming him without consent and humiliating him in public.

Malaga City Council has been ordered to cough up €16,338 in damages.

The incident left the man so traumatised that he was referred to mental health services, diagnosed with severe anxiety, and signed off work for six months. Doctors confirmed the video was a direct trigger for his breakdown, which saw him suffering from rage, embarrassment and panic attacks.

The footage, taken by one of the officers and passed around like a joke, sparked a disciplinary hearing at the time. All three officers were slapped with a 15-day suspension – but that was just the start.

Now, the final ruling has slammed their behaviour as ‘deliberate, mocking and totally unjustified’. The Council said the officers abused their positions as public servants, breaking the law and betraying public trust.

“These weren’t just rogue officers having a laugh – they humiliated a citizen during a vulnerable moment and turned it into viral content,” the ruling said.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

