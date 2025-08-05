Missing driver mystery after overturned British-registered car is left for days next to Costa Blanca motorway

A BRITISH-PLATED car left overturned by the AP-7 motorway close to the Pilar de la Horadada tunnel in Alicante province was removed after over a week on Monday.

The police have not been able to find the car’s owner, who has not come forward.

The crashed Blue Nissan Qashqai was said to be a newish model.

CAR REMOVAL(Image- Spanishtrafficlaw Facebook page)

With the crash barrier intact, the car seems to have gone down an embankment leading to the assumption that it veered off the N-332 running parallel to the AP-7.

The vehicle ended up on its roof- meaning that getting out would not have been easy for the driver and any passengers.

Another issue is the extent of injuries sustained.

A source from the Alicante Traffic Operational Center (COTA) told the La Verdad newspaper said: “We don’t know whether the driver was under the influence of some substance or alcohol or whether he did not have insurance.”

“He just abandoned it there at the scene of the accident.”

Technically, the Guardia Civil and the DGT traffic authority had to hold back from removing the car until they could find the driver, but their patience ran out on Monday and a tow-truck was called in.

The vehicle is now in a compound and if not claimed, it will be destroyed.

