REVEALED: Favourite Spanish holiday destinations by nationality (and what it says about them)

EVER wondered where your fellow countrymen flock to when they land in Spain for summer?

Thanks to a new interactive map based on tourist overnight stays, we can now see exactly which Spanish towns and cities are the most popular with different nationalities, and what those choices say about each one.

From Brits tanning in the Costa Blanca to Germans taking over Mallorca, the trends are as revealing as they are entertaining.

Here are the top destinations for each group, and what they might tell us about how we all holiday.

The Brits: Beach, booze, and a bit of Benidorm

RTVE

No surprises here: British tourists continue their long-standing love affair with Spain’s coastlines, and the numbers prove it. A whopping 73% of overnight stays in Benidorm are by Brits, and Calvià (home to Magaluf) tops the list with over 441,000 British holidaymakers seeking sun, sand, and sambuca shots.

Four of the top ten destinations are in the Balearics, four in the Canaries, with Barcelona and Alicante rounding it out. Flying out from the miserable grey skies, it’s clear that Brits want warmth, cheap beer, and the occasional tapas, preferably without straying too far from a fry-up.

The French: Catalan neighbours and coastal charm

RTVE

When it comes to holidaying in Spain, the French are all about proximity and practicality, and that means Catalunya. Six of their top ten destinations are in the region, with Barcelona reigning supreme at over 335,000 visitors.

La Jonquera and Roses (both near the border) also pull big numbers, perfect for a quick escape. They also show love to the Basque Country with Irún and San Sebastián, and Baztan in Navarra sees 3 in 4 tourists arriving from France. If it’s close, has a beach, and maybe a decent boulangerie-adjacent café, the French are there.

The Germans: Mallorca is a second home

RTVE

Mallorca isn’t just a holiday, it’s practically German territory in the summer. Germans descend on the island in droves, with Palma alone welcoming over 740,000. Six of their top ten destinations are in the Balearics, and in many Mallorcan towns, Germans make up at least 40% of all tourists.

They’ve also claimed a few sunny Canarian spots like Pájara and San Bartolomé de Tirajana, and of course, Barcelona and Madrid are on the list for culture seekers. But let’s be honest, if there’s a beachside beer, and a sun lounger to claim with a towel at 6 am, the Germans are probably already there.

The Dutch: Cities, cycling, and secret valleys

RTVE

The Dutch are quietly everywhere, and not in the places you’d first guess. They love the big cities (Barcelona, Madrid, and Valencia top their list), but they’re just as likely to be found camping in a remote Catalan valley or hiking through Girona’s backroads.

Sant Pere Pescador is their unofficial summer base, with nearly a third of tourists there coming from the Netherlands. Torroella de Montgrí is another Dutch-heavy hub, and their fondness for Palma, Málaga, and Gran Canaria shows a taste for sun, but never without structure. Basically, if it’s outdoorsy and bike-friendly, the Dutch are into it.

The Italians: Cities and a Balearic obsession

RTVE

For Italians, Spain is either a city break or a Balearic escape with little in between. Barcelona tops their list with 250,000 visitors, followed by Madrid and Valencia. But over 40% of Italian summer travellers are heading straight for the islands, especially Formentera, where they make up a staggering 47% of all tourists. (It’s unclear exactly why, but scooters, clear seas, and a high number of Italian-owned businesses might have something to do with it.)

Ibiza and Palma are also major Italian magnets, and even Canary Island towns like Arona and Adeje get plenty of Italian visitors. They’re here for beaches, vibes, and style, naturally.

The Americans: City slickers abroad

RTVE

Americans don’t mess around with obscure destinations, they go where the guidebooks send them. Barcelona leads by a mile with 440,000 US visitors, followed by Madrid with 330,000. After that, it’s a steep drop to Valencia, Palma, and Sevilla, which all clock in around the 40,000 mark.

It’s clear they’re here for the big cultural hits – flamenco in Sevilla, art in Madrid, and Gaudi in Barcelona. Rota, however, breaks the pattern. Thanks to the US naval base, over 46% of its tourists are American, likely family and friends visiting sailors, with a bonus of sun and sangria.

You can look at RTVE’s interactive map here.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.