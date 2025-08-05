Sir Jeremy Hunt headlines Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

CONSERVATIVE MP and former Chancellor and Foreign Secretary, Sir Jeremy Hunt will headline the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival (GGLF), as announced Wednesday by the Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS).

Hunt will appear to discuss his book, ‘Can We Be Great Again? Why a dangerous world needs Britain,’ in conversation with Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC.

The book, which was published just last month, examines Britain’s place in a post-Brexit world and analyzes whether or not the UK can retain global prevalence amid shifting international power.

Prior to his entry in politics, Hunt founded Hotcourses, an educational publishing industry, and a charity supporting AIDS orphans in Africa.

Several other authors will also join Hunt in Gibraltar, including Joao Vale De Almeida, the EU’s former Ambassador to the United States, the UN and the UK, and Grant Harrold, British former royal butler and the UK’s foremost etiquette expert.

Hon Christan Santos GMD MP, the Minister for Culture and Tourism, said that ‘the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival is no doubt a highlight of our Cultural and Tourism calendar and the amazing guest speakers are a testament to that. I look forward to another great festival later in the year.’

The festival will be held Nov 10-16 across several venues in Gibraltar. Additional information can be found via the GGLF website.

