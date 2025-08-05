Spanish retail giant Mango targets Britain’s Gen Z in latest market push

SPANISH clothing brand, Mango, is looking to the British teen market to propel international growth beyond Spain.

Though the company is best known for its womenswear line, a rise in sales for the Mango Teen line has encouraged the opening of more standalone stores.

The Mango Teen line targets Gen Z youth between the ages of 11 to 18 and was founded with the goal of ‘meet[ing] the fashion needs between childhood and adulthood.’

In the first half of 2025, Mango Teen sales rose 400%, compared to the same time the previous year. Increased demand may be attributed to a gap in the market for clothing catered to teenagers, with many popular brands, such as Zara, only offering youth clothing up to the age of 14.

Berta Moral, the global director of Mango Kids and Teen, said: ‘Today’s teens are turning to fashion to express themselves like never before.’

Most recently, Mango opened its third Mango Teen store in the UK, located in Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries – the first UK store outside of London.

“We see a clear gap in the market for contemporary, youthful fashion at a reasonable price point,” Moral said.

Currently, Mango operates over 2700 stores, worldwide, and is expanding its international reach.

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.