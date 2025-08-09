9 Aug, 2025
9 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 850,000

by
An exclusive 92 m² ground-floor home, ideal for those seeking privacy, functionality, and quality of life. Its interior design stands out for its well-designed layout, with spacious rooms and plenty of natural light throughout the day. The property features a 44 m² private terrace, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and connecting with the surroundings without leaving home. The apartment has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, a storage room, and a parking space included in the price. The east-west orientation guarantees cross-lighting. It offers individual natural gas heating… See full property details

Flat

Barcelona, Barcelona

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 850,000

