4 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city – € 850,000

An exclusive 92 m² ground-floor home, ideal for those seeking privacy, functionality, and quality of life. Its interior design stands out for its well-designed layout, with spacious rooms and plenty of natural light throughout the day. The property features a 44 m² private terrace, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and connecting with the surroundings without leaving home. The apartment has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, a storage room, and a parking space included in the price. The east-west orientation guarantees cross-lighting. It offers individual natural gas heating… See full property details

Flat

Barcelona, Barcelona

4 beds 2 baths

€ 850,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.