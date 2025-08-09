9 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Aug, 2025 @ 10:16
··
1 min read

Spain’s NHS to snap faces in shock ID scheme – 170,000 targeted in Ceuta and Melilla

by
Adobe Stock

SMILE for your doctor – or else. Spain’s health service is quietly rolling out facial recognition tech on more than 170,000 patients in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, sparking outrage among privacy advocates and healthcare professionals.

The INGESA system, already active in some Melilla clinics, uses cameras to scan patients’ faces and convert them into unique biometric codes. That data is then linked to your medical records – illnesses, ID number, the lot. Critics warn it’s Big Brother in a white coat.

The move follows a €700,000 contract handed to tech firms Dedalus and Facephi to overhaul health records and identify patients using AI. Officials claim it’ll prevent fraud, duplications, and billing errors – but fail to explain why existing ID systems aren’t good enough. After all, health cards in the region already include photos.

“We weren’t consulted and we don’t even know how it works,” blasted Dr Enrique Roviralta of Ceuta’s Medical Association speaking to Civio. And watchdogs say the data protection analysis is weak and full of holes – with no clear patient consent process and no independent review.

Even worse, those most affected are the vulnerable – migrants and uninsured individuals, including many Moroccans. Critics fear it could discourage people from seeking vital treatment, all for the sake of catching the few who don’t qualify for public healthcare.

Privacy experts are fuming. “Biometric data is forever – if it’s hacked, there’s no going back,” warned campaigners. “This system is intrusive, risky, and unnecessary.”

The government insists it’s all for “efficiency and safety.” But with racial bias, potential data leaks, and a worrying chill effect on health access, many are asking: Is this tech helping patients – or profiling them?

READ MORE:

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Six Spanish towns are still named after Franco, and no one’s stopping them

Latest from Health

Go toTop