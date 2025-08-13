REVEALED: The ten most in-demand luxury properties in Spain this summer – far beyond the budget of most viewers

SPANISH property portal Idealista has revealed the luxury homes that captured the nation’s imagination during summer 2025, with dreamers browsing properties well beyond their budget.

The data shows which million-euro-plus properties attracted the most clicks from users fantasising about their perfect home, from sprawling Balearic villas to palatial Madrid apartments.

The Balearics dominated the wishlist with three properties making the top ten, while Asturias and Madrid each secured two spots.

In a surprising twist, a property in Andorra crept into tenth place.

Topping the charts was a spectacular chalet in Cabueñes, near Gijon, where buyers can snap up 369 square metres of luxury living with six bedrooms for €1.25 million.

A spectacular chalet in Cabueñes, near Gijon, topped the charts. Idealista

The property’s natural setting proved irresistible to browsers seeking an escape from city life.

Madrid’s offering came in the form of a palatial 383-square-metre apartment in the prestigious Jeronimos district.

The property boasts 11 balconies, four bedrooms and sits within a grand 1900 mansion block – all for a cool €8.8 million.

A palatial 383-square-metre apartment in the prestigious in Madrid’s Jeronimos district

The Balearic Islands maintained their reputation as Spain’s luxury playground with two Ibiza properties making the top five.

A five-bedroom villa with 257 sqm of living space set on an enormous 8,500-square-metre plot commanded €3.2 million.

A five-bedroom villa with 257 sqm of living space in Ibiza

Meanwhile, Mallorca featured a host’s dream property complete with separate guest accommodation spread across 501 sqm of living space and 2,600 sqm of grounds, priced at €4.98 million.

Mallorca property complete with separate guest accommodation spread across 501 sqm of living space and 2,600 sqm of grounds, priced at €4.98 million

Rounding out the top five was another Ibiza gem – a €3.9 million relaxation retreat with six bedrooms across 380 sqm, designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings.

Another Ibiza gem – a €3.9 million relaxation retreat with six bedrooms across 380 sqm

The remaining five properties completing the top ten include another Asturias gem in Gijon for €3.5 million, a Santander coastal retreat at €1.35 million, and standout properties in Aragon’s Sallent de Gallego (€2.58 million) and the Canary Islands’ Santiago del Teide (€2.495 million).

The tenth spot went to a luxury property in Andorra’s La Massana, priced at €9.5 million.

Beyond the national top ten, the study revealed fascinating regional preferences.

Andalucía’s crown jewel was a jaw-dropping €19.9 million Marbella mansion, while Madrid’s priciest was an eye-watering €11.9 million city centre property.

Catalonia’s most coveted home sat in Roses for €1.09 million, and the Basque Country’s favourite was a €1.05 million Getxo property.

The data showcases Spain’s diverse luxury market, from Galician coastal gems in Sanxenxo (€1.85 million) to La Rioja’s wine country estates in Haro (€3 million), proving that Spanish property dreams span far beyond the traditional coastal hotspots.

