15 Aug, 2025
15 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
5 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana – € 1,550,000

This impeccably maintained, turn-key home offers an exceptional living experience in one of the most desirable areas of La Eliana – Riba Roja. Set on a 2,491m² landscaped plot, the property is fully fenced with iron railings and features over 25 palm trees, various fruit trees, expansive lawns, a large swimming pool, and a summer kitchen area complete with automatic shades. The manicured gardens provide a mix of sun and shade, and are watered through an automatic irrigation system. The 416m² home, renovated to a high standard just two years ago, offers the following: A welcoming open… See full property details

Villa

L'Eliana, Valencia

  5 beds

  6 baths

€ 1,550,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

