28 Aug, 2025
28 Aug, 2025 @ 11:42
Irish tourist left in serious condition after brutal bottle attack in Spanish party hotspot Magaluf

A YOUNG Irish tourist is fighting for his life after falling victim to a brutal late-night bottle attack on the streets of party hotspot Magaluf.

The 25-year-old had been attempting to de-escalate an argument between a friend and a fellow partygoer when he was slashed across the face and body with a broken bottle.

The victim was rushed by emergency services to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition having lost a lot of blood.

The horrific incident took place at 5am on August 13 outside a popular bar in Magaluf – a town on the western coast of Mallorca famed for its rowdy nightlife and cheap booze.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation into the brutal attacker – although the perpetrator and his friends immediately fled the scene.

Police have been reviewing security camera images in an attempt to identify the assailant.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

