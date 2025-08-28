Irish tourist left in serious condition after brutal bottle attack in Spanish party hotspot Magaluf

A YOUNG Irish tourist is fighting for his life after falling victim to a brutal late-night bottle attack on the streets of party hotspot Magaluf.

The 25-year-old had been attempting to de-escalate an argument between a friend and a fellow partygoer when he was slashed across the face and body with a broken bottle.

The victim was rushed by emergency services to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition having lost a lot of blood.

The horrific incident took place at 5am on August 13 outside a popular bar in Magaluf – a town on the western coast of Mallorca famed for its rowdy nightlife and cheap booze.

The Guardia Civil have launched an investigation into the brutal attacker – although the perpetrator and his friends immediately fled the scene.

Police have been reviewing security camera images in an attempt to identify the assailant.

