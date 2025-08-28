A QUIET coastal town has knocked Barcelona off its perch as Catalunya’s most exclusive property hotspot, with homes averaging over nine million euros.

Avinguda Supermaresme in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, a sleepy seaside municipality in the Maresme region, has claimed the title of Catalunya’s priciest street for the second consecutive year, according to property portal Idealista.

The stunning coastal thoroughfare has beaten Barcelona’s traditionally prestigious areas, including the capital’s historic luxury enclaves that have long been synonymous with Catalan high society.

Sant Andreu de Llavaneres is a sleepy coastal village up the coast from Barcelona just beyond Mataro. Pic: Femturisme.cat

Properties along the exclusive avenue are primarily sprawling villas and single-family homes set within large private gardens, offering residents both privacy and direct access to the Mediterranean coastline.

The location provides the perfect blend of coastal tranquillity and urban accessibility, with easy connections to major centres like Mataro and Barcelona itself – a combination that has proven irresistible to wealthy buyers seeking the best of both worlds.

Barcelona hasn’t been completely dethroned from the luxury market, however.

The city maintains its presence in the elite segment through Avinguda de Pearson in the upmarket Pedralbes district, where properties exceed €6.5 million, securing second place in the regional rankings.

Third position goes to another coastal location – the Sitges seafront, with valuations topping five million euros per property.

The trend clearly shows a shift towards seaside exclusivity, with municipalities offering greater privacy and natural surroundings successfully competing against traditional urban prestige areas.

Nationally, Supermaresme Avenue ranks second in Spain’s luxury property league table, beaten only by Coto Zagaleta in Benahavis, Malaga, where residences average a staggering €12.4 million.

The Spanish luxury market is dominated by coastal destinations including Marbella, Palma, and Andratx, confirming that the combination of seaside location, exclusivity and privacy is what defines Spain’s elite residential sector.

This concentration of extreme valuations reflects both domestic and international demand, coupled with limited supply in the luxury segment.

Towns like Sant Andreu de Llavaneres have become strategic alternatives for those seeking exclusivity without sacrificing proximity to Barcelona’s economic and cultural offerings.

