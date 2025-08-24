24 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Aug, 2025 @ 09:00
·
1 min read

This one very sneaky trick might help you snag a property on the cheap in Spain’s overpriced housing market 

by

HOUSE hunters in Spain have been given a cunning tip that could slash thousands off their property purchase – target homes being sold by feuding families.

The controversial advice centres on hunting down inherited properties where multiple heirs are desperate to cash out quickly. 

The strategy exploits family tensions and financial pressures that often surround estate sales.

READ MORE: Homeowners in Spain are set to be hit by mandatory renovations that could set them back thousands

This is according to Barcelona University economics professor Gonzalo Bernardos, who regularly shares property insights on Spanish television and social media. 

When a Spanish property passes to several family members, at least one typically needs immediate money and will pressure the others to sell fast, even at rock-bottom prices. 

This family drama creates golden opportunities for ruthless buyers willing to squeeze hard on negotiations.

The trick is spotting property ads that reveal an inheritance sale is underway. 

READ MORE: Outrage in Spain’s Tarifa after town hall greenlights housing project in stunning nature reserve – ignoring 157 environmental objections

These distressed sellers prioritise speed over profit, meaning determined buyers can secure homes well below market value in Spain’s overpriced housing market.

“If you see a flat being sold as part of an inheritance, squeeze, squeeze, squeeze – someone needs the money,” is the blunt advice being circulated among property circles.

The strategy offers hope to buyers priced out of Spain’s spiralling housing market, where accessing affordable homes has become a nightmare for thousands. 

Property prices have reached record highs across much of the country, making any route to a bargain invaluable.

For house hunters, the key is identifying these family fire sales before other buyers catch on. 

READ MORE: Locals packing up to leave Spain’s Balearic islands as housing costs soar

Inheritance properties often come with motivated sellers who can’t afford to wait for the perfect offer, creating ideal conditions for aggressive negotiations.

This opportunistic approach means buyers can exploit family circumstances to their advantage, securing properties at prices that would be impossible through normal sales channels. 

In Spain’s brutal housing market, such tactics could mean the difference between homeownership and being permanently priced out.

However, Bernardos also warns inheritance recipients to hire specialist lawyers despite costs of €500 to €1,000, as trying to save on legal fees often backfires spectacularly.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WhatsApp Warning: How your favourite phone chat app can easily turn into a hackers playground

Latest from Lead

Go toTop