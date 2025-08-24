This one very sneaky trick might help you snag a property on the cheap in Spain’s overpriced housing market 

HOUSE hunters in Spain have been given a cunning tip that could slash thousands off their property purchase – target homes being sold by feuding families.

The controversial advice centres on hunting down inherited properties where multiple heirs are desperate to cash out quickly.

The strategy exploits family tensions and financial pressures that often surround estate sales.

This is according to Barcelona University economics professor Gonzalo Bernardos, who regularly shares property insights on Spanish television and social media.

When a Spanish property passes to several family members, at least one typically needs immediate money and will pressure the others to sell fast, even at rock-bottom prices.

This family drama creates golden opportunities for ruthless buyers willing to squeeze hard on negotiations.

The trick is spotting property ads that reveal an inheritance sale is underway.

These distressed sellers prioritise speed over profit, meaning determined buyers can secure homes well below market value in Spain’s overpriced housing market.

“If you see a flat being sold as part of an inheritance, squeeze, squeeze, squeeze – someone needs the money,” is the blunt advice being circulated among property circles.

The strategy offers hope to buyers priced out of Spain’s spiralling housing market, where accessing affordable homes has become a nightmare for thousands.

Property prices have reached record highs across much of the country, making any route to a bargain invaluable.

For house hunters, the key is identifying these family fire sales before other buyers catch on.

Inheritance properties often come with motivated sellers who can’t afford to wait for the perfect offer, creating ideal conditions for aggressive negotiations.

This opportunistic approach means buyers can exploit family circumstances to their advantage, securing properties at prices that would be impossible through normal sales channels.

In Spain’s brutal housing market, such tactics could mean the difference between homeownership and being permanently priced out.

However, Bernardos also warns inheritance recipients to hire specialist lawyers despite costs of €500 to €1,000, as trying to save on legal fees often backfires spectacularly.

