Outrage in Spain’s Tarifa after town hall greenlights housing project in stunning nature reserve – ignoring 157 environmental objections

ONE of the last truly unspoilt stretches of Spain’s southern coast could be buried under concrete after Tarifa council ignored 157 objections and gave the go-ahead to a huge housing and hotel scheme right next to its most iconic beach.

Despite months of opposition, campaigners were left stunned this week as councillors approved plans for the massive development in Los Lances Norte, a quiet, protected area just outside the town.

The project includes 730 homes and 1,360 hotel beds, covering a patch of land bigger than 80 football pitches – all just a few metres from the dunes and wetlands of Playa de Los Lances, part of a national park and a European nature reserve.

A small part of the scheme

The area is supposed to be protected – it’s part of the Strait Natural Park and falls under the EU’s Natura 2000 network. But now, much of it could soon be levelled to make way for luxury flats, second homes and tourist resorts.

Local conservation group Ecologistas en Acción slammed the decision, calling it a disaster for both the environment and local people. “This isn’t housing for families from Tarifa – it’s more second homes for the wealthy, more hotels for mass tourism, and more stress on a town that’s already at breaking point,” said spokesman Javier Gil. during a previous Olive Press investigation. “People come to Tarifa to see untouched beaches – not to spend their holidays staring at concrete blocks,” he added.

The Los Lances scheme has been kicking around since the early 2000s. It’s based on a town plan from 1990 – before any proper environmental laws were in place – and until now had been gathering dust. But with big investors reportedly circling, the council has brought it back to life.

Campaigners say the move is part of a much bigger land grab.

The Olive Press has previously revealed that the town hall has earmarked six major coastal sites for development – including Valdevaqueros, Las Piñas and Cabo Plata – in what could mean a 450% expansion of Tarifa’s urban footprint.

The development plan for Valdevaqueros

“This is being driven by pure speculation,” said Gil. “There’s not enough water, there’s not enough infrastructure, and the local people can’t even afford the homes that are already here. Meanwhile the council is pushing through projects for rich outsiders.”

Even some in the tourism business are against it. Peter Whaley, a British hotel owner who’s lived in the area for years, told the Olive Press: “It’s crazy. We should be doing everything we can to protect this stretch of coast. It’s one of the last places that hasn’t been wrecked by overdevelopment.”

Environmentalists say the impact of the scheme will be devastating. The area is home to endangered birds, fragile dunes, and wetlands that act as flood protection – all of which will be at risk. On top of that, Tarifa is already struggling with water shortages and creaking public services, especially during the peak summer months.

“There just isn’t enough to go around,” Gil said. “There’s not enough housing for the people who live here. There’s not enough water. There’s barely enough space to breathe in August. And now they want to build a mini city on a nature reserve?”

The plan is now in the hands of the Andalucian regional government, which will decide whether to give it the green light after an environmental review.

But campaigners fear the decision is already a done deal, especially with the Partido Popular running both the council and the regional government.

Agaden, the local chapter of Ecologistas, called the public consultation process ‘a joke’, after all 157 objections – including expert reports warning about flooding, infrastructure and legal violations – were ignored.

“They’re not listening,” Gil said. “They’re turning Tarifa into another Costa del Sol, and no one voted for that. The people who love this place, who live here year-round – we’re being shut out.”

Legal action is being prepared, and protests are expected over the summer. “We’re not going to take this lying down,” he added. “If they think we’ll just let them destroy this coast without a fight, they’ve got another thing coming.”

