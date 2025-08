FEARS are growing for a British woman, 41, who disappeared from a tourist hotspot in Spain four days ago.

Jennifer Frances Lacey was last spotted in the municipality of Vera in Almeria on Monday 28 July.

She is described as measuring 5ft 2in (160cm).

She has curly brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Jennifer should call 868 286 726 or email info@sosdesaparecidos.es.

