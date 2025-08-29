29 Aug, 2025
29 Aug, 2025 @ 15:30
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain cheered as they tour wildfire hell in Extremadura

KING Felipe and Queen Letizia have wrapped up their three-day tour of Spain’s fire-ravaged regions with an emotional visit to Extremadura.

The royal couple were welcomed with chants of ‘¡Viva los Reyes!’ and ‘¡Viva España!’ as they arrived in the mountain village of Rebollar, home to just 200 people.

Locals lined the streets to greet them alongside top officials, including regional president María Guardiola and Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The visit came as firefighters continued to battle the Jarilla inferno, which has already torched more than 17,000 hectares of land – the biggest wildfire Extremadura has ever known. Authorities warn it may not be fully extinguished until the end of September.

In Rebollar, Queen Letizia stole the show during a light-hearted moment with a local woman cradling her newly adopted dog – poignantly named Fuego (‘Fire’).

But the mood quickly turned serious as the royals sat down with residents, farmers, beekeepers, and small business owners from across the Jerte Valley to hear about the devastation, the economic hit, and the fight to rebuild.

From there, Felipe and Letizia headed to Cabezabellosa – the first village to be evacuated when the flames swept through. There they met exhausted crews from the military, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection, Red Cross, and fire brigades who battled day and night to save lives and homes.

The tour will end in Hervas, where the King and Queen will hold a summit with mayors from the hardest-hit towns to discuss recovery plans and future protection measures.

The Extremadura stop follows earlier visits to Castilla y Leon and Galicia, where the royals were also greeted with applause and cheers as they showed their support for communities devastated by this summer’s firestorms.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

