New survey finds one in four people in Spain don’t take any care of their sexual health

JUST over a quarter of people in Spain don’t care or do anything about their sexual health according to a study by the Association for Health Self-Care(ANEFP).

The survey showed 26.3% of those questioned do not follow any kind of self-care practices and that figure rises to 41.5% for people aged 56 years and over.

The ANEFP study revealed that 40.6% of respondents believe that open communication with their partner is vital to maintaining good sexual health.

In regard to contraception, 24.4% of males used a condom, while 12.1% of females took precautions.

Just 8.8% of those surveyed acknowledged that they test for sexually transmitted diseases as a self-care practice.

Breaking that down to age groups, it rises to 13.9% among people people aged 18 to 40, while it drops to 4.8% among those over 56 years of age.

In other findings, 5.8% of those surveyed said they used vaccination against sexually transmitted diseases, while 3.9% used psychological support and therapies.

An additional 3% said they attended workshops and talks on the subject.

The authors of the study stressed all these practices are more common in young people, people with high purchasing power, and among active workers and students.

The survey also looked around Spain’s 17 regions, with Galicia having 17.7% of its population shunning safe sexual practices.

That leaps up to 32.9% in the Valencian Community and 32% in Andalucia.

