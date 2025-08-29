29 Aug, 2025
29 Aug, 2025 @ 16:18
Police investigate after bloodied body is found on beach near popular natural park in Spain’s Almeria

by
cabo de gata e
Cabo de Gata is one of Almeria's finest beaches

A YOUNG man has been found dead on a beach in Almeria province, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body of the man, believed to be aged between 20 and 30, was discovered at around 10.55am on Thursday at a cove near Las Negras beach in Nijar, according to emergency services and sources close to the investigation.

The alarm was raised when a member of the public spotted the bloodied body at the end of Las Negras beach and contacted the 112 emergency services. 

Guardia Civil officers, local police and medical services rushed to the scene, where they confirmed the man’s death.

Initial findings suggest the victim may have suffered a severe blow to the head with a stone, according to sources familiar with the investigation. 

However, police are keeping all lines of inquiry open as they work to establish exactly what happened.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the death may be linked to illegal activity, though this remains to be confirmed as the investigation continues.

The Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police have taken charge of the case and are working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and whether any third parties were involved.

The discovery has shocked the quiet coastal community of Las Negras, a popular spot with tourists and expats in the Cabo de Gata natural park area of Almeria province.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

