Police investigate after bloodied body is found on beach near popular natural park in Spain’s Almeria

A YOUNG man has been found dead on a beach in Almeria province, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body of the man, believed to be aged between 20 and 30, was discovered at around 10.55am on Thursday at a cove near Las Negras beach in Nijar, according to emergency services and sources close to the investigation.

The alarm was raised when a member of the public spotted the bloodied body at the end of Las Negras beach and contacted the 112 emergency services.

Guardia Civil officers, local police and medical services rushed to the scene, where they confirmed the man’s death.

Initial findings suggest the victim may have suffered a severe blow to the head with a stone, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

However, police are keeping all lines of inquiry open as they work to establish exactly what happened.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the death may be linked to illegal activity, though this remains to be confirmed as the investigation continues.

The Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police have taken charge of the case and are working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and whether any third parties were involved.

The discovery has shocked the quiet coastal community of Las Negras, a popular spot with tourists and expats in the Cabo de Gata natural park area of Almeria province.

