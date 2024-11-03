3 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Nov, 2024 @ 12:00
·
1 min read

End of ‘El Horrible’: The 411-room illegal Algarrobico hotel in Almeria that could be demolished within months after 20 years of campaigning

by
el algarrobico e

GREEN groups are coming closer to celebrating a two decade battle against one of the worst environmental abuses in Spanish history.

Ecologistas en Accion and Greenpeace – along with the Olive Press – have been campaigning against the enormous El Algarrobico hotel built on a virgin beach in a protected green zone in Andalucia for 20 years.

Algarrobico Hotel illegal e
Algarrobico Hotel

Now it is set to be finally demolished within the next few months, after an agreement between the government and Carboneras town hall, in Almeria. 

The work will be led by Madrid while the Junta will take care of the residue and restore the land to how it was. 

“We will be able to start the demolition and return this illegally developed area to the locals and to nature within six months,” said Environment Minister Catalina Garcia. 

Construction on the 411-room monstrosity – dubbed ‘El Horrible’ by the Olive Press – was started in the Cabo de Gata Nature Natural Park, in 2003.

It came after planners at Carboneras town hall illegally altered zoning rules to allow a developer, Azata del Sol, to begin work.

The project had first got planning permission in the 1980s before the area had been officially included in the park.

Numerous protests fell on deaf ears until activists daubed the hotel ‘illegal’ in giant letters, and turned it into an international environmental story.

Andalucia’s High Court now needs to ratify the decision to officially declare the land ‘non developable’.

The court has also opened a period of suggestions from local environmental groups, including Salvemos Mojacar, which was heavily involved in fighting the scheme.

They will have some say in how best to restore the area.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Exclusive: Meet the British expat and heavy metal rocker who feeds hundreds of homeless people living in Spain’s Benidorm

Next Story

Death of a local hero: Spanish environmental activist Juan Terroba dies

Latest from Almeria

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares with pool - € 285

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Alcazares with pool – € 285,000

Apartment Los Alcázares, Murcia   3 beds   2 baths

The Portuguese village that has turned the heads of Prince Harry and George Clooney

NESTLED along the picturesque Alentejo coast of Portugal, Melides has